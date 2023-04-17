Pavement repair leads to Zoo Interchange ramp closures

MILWAUKEE — Ramp closures and pavement work will begin on Monday in the Zoo Interchange.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) said this work will happen primarily in three different locations.

"There’s some areas of pavement that have not performed. The contractor who did the work in 2017/2018 is going to come back and do some repairs," said Sean Race, Construction Supervisor with WisDOT.

View information from WisDOT below:





Bluemound Road entrance ramp to I-41 North



Full ramp closure for approximately 2 weeks followed by westbound-access-only for 2 weeks

WIS 100 entrance ramp to I-94 East



Full ramp closure for approximately 6 weeks

I-94 East exit ramp to 84th Street



No access to ramp from I-94 East for approximately 6 weeks (access to 84th Street exit to remain open from the I-41/I-894 North and South system ramps)

I-41/I-894 South left lane between Greenfield Avenue and Lincoln Avenue



Left lane closure for approximately 2 weeks

Expect to see delays in the area. Periodic overnight full and lane closures on I-94 eastbound will be needed to facilitate the work. Work is scheduled to be complete before Memorial Day weekend. This schedule is weather dependent and subject to change. For up-to-date travel information, use 511wi.gov [511wi.gov]

