New traffic pattern underway along US 45 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is in the full swing of repairing US-45 in Washington County.

"The trucks are going to be coming and going there is a lot of activity in this area," said Michael Pyritz with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Pavement resurfacing is taking place along US 45 from the I-41/ US 45 split to Paradise Drive. DOT crews are replacing the pavement along the northbound side of US 45 from Paradise Drive to just north of County D in Washington County.

“It’s a complex project. There is a complete reconstruction of parts of the northbound lane of US 45," said Pyritz.

Additionally, there is diamond grinding going on to improve the ride in other areas and resurfacing along with other segments of the roadway,” said Pyritz.

A new traffic pattern is now in place along a section of US 45. From Paradise Drive to County D, traffic a northbound lane will be crossed over to the southbound side of the roadway, creating a single lane of traffic in both directions.

“Both northbound and southbound traffic is on the same side of the road allowing us to do the reconstruction here,” said Pyritz.

US 45 is the main road connecting the Milwaukee area to West Bend. DOT crews said because of the construction, expect delays, and having bidirectional traffic with vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed, can be dangerous if drivers are not paying attention.

“Maintain your speed and watch your following distance, those are super important when you’re coming through this area,” said Pyritz.

Other project improvements include:

Grading

Base patching

Concrete pavement repair

Diamond grinding

Milling

Asphalt pavement

Median cable guard

Guard rail

Erosion control

Bridge rehabilitation at four locations

