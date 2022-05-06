New traffic pattern on part of I-43 starting this Saturday

MILWAUKEE — A new traffic pattern will take place out on I-43 this Saturday from Silver Spring Drive to Glendale Avenue. The southbound lanes will be shifted further east.

Traffic flow on I-43 northbound will remain in its normal configuration while WisDOT crews work on the Hampton and Glendale Avenue bridges.

Traffic control signals, pavement markings, and signs will be in place.

Drivers are urged to use extra caution and reduce speeds in the construction zone.

This is part of the I-43 URT construction project. Overall the DOT will reconfigure 1.5 miles of roadway from Capitol Drive and North Hampton Avenue.

To learn more about the project, click here, or view the below guide:

Wisconsin Department of Transportation

