New traffic pattern on I-41, what you need to know

MILWAUKEE — Drivers traveling out on I-41 will now notice a new traffic pattern: the northbound lanes are shifted onto the southbound side from Swan Boulevard to Burleigh Street. The construction is being done so the Wisconsin Department of Transportation can reconstruct 1.7 miles of roadway on the northbound lanes.

Part of the roughly $160 million project includes the closure of the Watertown Plank Road entrance ramp to I-41 north.

The exit ramp to North Burleigh Street will be closed for three weeks and the exit ramp to Mayfair Road will be closed until the end of the year.

"We are going to upgrade all the ramps to current standards - should improve traffic flow," said Sean Race, WISDOT's Project Manager.

I-41 North will be reduced to two lanes between Swan Boulevard and North Avenue from early May to mid-June. During this time, the Watertown Plank Road entrance ramps to I-41 North will also be closed.

"When this project is done, we will have four lanes going up to Burleigh, which will definitely improve any congestion and increase safety for the corridor," said Race.

Traffic is encouraged to use Watertown Plank, WIS 100, and Capitol Drive during the I-41 lane closure and associated ramp closures at Mayfair Road and Burleigh Street. All closures are weather-dependent and subject to change.

The project team will implement the use of a zipper merger for the I-41 North lane closure. In order to maximize the benefits of a zipper merge, motorists are encouraged

to keep the following tips in mind:

• Utilize all lanes until you reach the merge point.

• Take turns alternating as you merge.

• Slow down and plan for extra time in your commute.

