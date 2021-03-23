More travelers opting for road trip vacations in 2021

MILWAUKEE — With COVID-19 cases dropping and vaccination numbers increasing, more people are traveling in Wisconsin.

According to AAA Wisconsin’s most recent travel survey, 88% of Wisconsinites feel most comfortable traveling in their own personal vehicle.

"About 40% of Wisconsinites say they are comfortable traveling and planning a vacation right now and that's up from about 30% who said so back in October," said Nick Jarmusz. Director of Public Affairs AAA Wisconsin.

As travel confidence increases, it will likely bring more traffic this spring and summer.

“We certainly know that the pandemic is not over yet, so to speak, but folks are feeling more confident more comfortable planning vacations especially road trips, we think that road trips are going to be very big this year, as opposed to flights and cruises," said Jarmusz.

VRBO, the home rental booking site reports 82% of families already have travel plans for 2021 and 59% said they are more likely to fly than drive. Jarmusz said before you travel anywhere, it’s important to check on COVID-19 restrictions, double-check your vehicle, and drive defensively.

"Making sure you're paying attention, not just for yourself, but for what others who are going out on the road," said Jarmusz.

To check out more travel tips from AAA Wisconsin, click here.

