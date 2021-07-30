Milwaukee DPW works to fix roads with high impact paving

MILWAUKEE — High Impact Paving projects with the Milwaukee Department of Public Works are underway.

On Monday, crews worked on repaving Stevenson Street from 76th street to 65th in an effort to extend the longevity of the road. The work includes milling or removing the existing pavement and resurfacing the roadway with asphalt.

“Most of these repaving projects are system preservation—- they extend the useful life of existing pavement limit the number of potholes and repairs,” said Chad Chrisbaum, an engineer with the City of Milwaukee.

City officials determine which roads are in need of repairs, they then spread out the repair work evenly between aldermanic districts.

Chrisbaum said the High Impact Paving Project saves the city time and money. A high-impact paving project takes days to complete compared to what could take months to years to completely overhaul a road.

“It’s non-invasive, not a lot of digging,” said Chrisbaum.

Wisconsin’s fluctuating weather conditions and increasing traffic volume puts wear and tear on the roads, but the high-impact paving project provides immediate results and extends the street life from 5 to 10 years.

“The city is out there trying to do their best to keep these streets in good shape and the environment in Wisconsin is not the best for pavement longevity and the budget dollars are stretched thin, so we hopefully will get to your neighborhood if we haven’t yet soon,” said Chrisbaum.

While crews are out working on fixing the roads, Chrisbaum is asking drivers to use caution in and near construction areas. "

They are trying to do their job, they are using loud heavy equipment and sometimes they don’t see you, so pay attention and try to stay out of their way when they are working. It leads to a much safer worksite environment for everyone," said Chrisbaum.

