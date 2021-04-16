Highway S in Kenosha County gets major construction overhaul

KENOSHA COUNTY — One of the largest reconstruction projects in Kenosha county is now underway, transforming Highway S from a 2 lane roadway to a four-lane divided highway.

The project spans 3.6 miles from the I-94 frontage road to WIS 32. During the first year of the construction project, the westbound lanes were reconstructed now crews are working on the eastbound side. The area now has a new traffic pattern in place, traffic is now shifted to the westbound side.

"The newly paved two-lane westbound lanes but they will be using one lane for eastbound and one lane for westbound traffic," said Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa.

Clement said improvements are needed because the stretch of the roadway no longer meets Wisconsin state highway safety standards.

"The intersection, for example, needs to be widened because they are not adequate to handle the traffic," said Clement.

Along with road improvements, turn lanes, traffic signals, and a bicycle and pedestrian multi-use path will also be added. Clement said the upgrades will be designed to handle the growing economic footprint in Kenosha county.

"It's becoming a very hot economic zone because of the developments coming and that comes with an increase in traffic," said Clement.

Clement is urging the motorist to use caution in the construction zone and pay attention to the signs in the area.

"All we want is for everyone to get home safely from work or whatever their destination might be. If they pay a lot of attention, it will go a long way to make sure everyone is safe both the public and construction workers," said Clement.

To follow along on the project status click here

