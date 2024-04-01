Franklin construction on Lovers Lane causes confusion and concern

FRANKLIN — There is a new traffic pattern along Lovers Lane in Franklin.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) crews are working on an almost $10 million project to reconstruct the road from Rawson Avenue to College Avenue in Franklin. The southbound side of Lovers Lane is closed, and traffic is now shifted next to the northbound lanes.

TMJ4 Lovers Lane construction in Franklin

John Winkowski has lived in the Franklin area for about 37 years said one of his concerns about the construction is that there is no left turn lane.

"There are only two lanes and no left turn lane, so if you don't notice the person in front of you going left, you could hit them," said

According to the Franklin Police Department, there has been an increase in crashes in this construction area. Officer Gary Wallace with the department said, since construction started, there have been at least four crashes in the area.

TMJ4 WisDOT is working on road construction on Lovers Lane in Franklin

"Mostly they've been fender benders, but we have had injuries as a result of the crashes," said Wallace.

Officer Wallace said some of the reasons for the crashes are drivers speeding or simply not paying attention.

Michael Flees drives through this construction area daily to get to work and says he has seen a few of the crashes firsthand. He thinks the main issue is people are not familiar with the new traffic pattern.

According to the DOT, the construction is needed for road repair and improvements. Some of the new upgrades will include pedestrian sidewalks and shoulders for bike accommodations.

TMJ4

Lovers Lane construction in Franklin

Officer Wallace advises those traveling along Lovers Lane to get familiar with the area or plan an alternate route if possible

"Traffic patterns are changing, and they're going to be changing frequently, so pay attention to that and be mindful," said Officer Wallace.

"We've got pedestrians crossing that road to get to Menards and an apartment complex here, so people have to be careful," said Flees.

The next stage of construction is to move all traffic to the southbound lanes while the northbound lanes are reconstructed in the summer and fall of 2024.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip