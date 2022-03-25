Contractors starting WisDOT's road projects ahead of schedule

MILWAUKEE — During the first week of Spring, contractors are getting a jump start on construction projects across southeast Wisconsin.

"There is going to be a lot of projects starting up over the entire southeast region here over the next couple weeks," said Michael Pyritz with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Work is starting to ramp up out on US 12 in Walworth County, Highway 50 in Kenosha County, Duran Avenue in Racine and now on the Rock Freeway.

"We got some work in Racine County, Ozaukee County, in Washington County. Pretty much everywhere you look around the area there will be projects popping up," said Pyritz.

In Milwaukee County, the DOT is working on resurfacing I-43 from Moorland Road to the Hale Interchange. The goal is to improve the quality of the roadway. Drivers can expect to see reduced lanes and eventually overnight closures.

"Additionally we are redoing the ramp on northbound I-43 over to Layton and 124th Street. That work is going to be very extensive," said Pyritz.

Pyritz said as contractors are starting early, hopefully that means many might finish ahead of schedule.

