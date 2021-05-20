Construction begins on Calhoun Road in Brookfield, drivers asked to obey road closed signs

BROOKFIELD — In the City of Brookfield, Calhoun Road is closed between North Avenue and Capitol Drive for construction work. City Engineers along with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation started working on reconstructing the roadway at the beginning of May.

The street is being transformed from a 2 lane road into a 4 lane divided roadway. Jeff Chase, City Engineer with the City of Brookfield said the road needs to be repaired to keep up with the growing traffic in the city and for safety reasons.

“All the physical aspects of the road had really outlived their useful life,” said Chase.

Detour signs are posted along the route as drivers are asked to used Capitol Drive, North Avenue, and Pilgrim road to get around the construction zone.

Over on North Avenue, construction cones are also set along the road. Waukesha County is widening North ave from Calhoun Road to 124 Street, there motorists will encounter lane and speed reductions.

Chase said while there is a challenge to keep the road accessible to business ad honest located along with the construction site, it’s important for drivers to follow the detour and obey the road closed signs, for everyone’s safety.

“The road is closed and you need to avoid it the one exception is for those folks who have a trip end within that closure.”

“There is a lot of construction activity that is very unusual relative to what you would otherwise see as a motorist so it can be very, very dangerous, and secondarily it’s dangerous to the construction crews too,” said Chase.

To view the construction progress click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip