Brown Deer Road construction won't stop local business owner

BROWN DEER — Jazmine Swan's business London's Loving Pet Care, located along WIS 100 (Brown Deer Road), opened in February.

"I've been blessed to have good business, no empty days since I've opened, so it's been amazing," said Swan.

She said it's been a lifelong dream to open the doggy daycare, but when she saw construction cones go up along WIS 100 it caused some concern.

"It worried me just a little bit because like I said, newer businesses I didn't want it to derail people from coming here. Because a lot of times when people see construction, they take another route," said Swan.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is improving three miles of Brown Deer Road from 91st Street to North Arbon Drive. Bus stops will be updated and renovated, new sidewalks will be installed from 68th Street to 64th Street, and from 60th Street to 56th Street. Traffic signals will be replaced at nine different intersections. It's roadwork needed for what Swan said is a growing area.

"Thankfully there are other businesses in this plaza that gain business and traction, and with the advertisement I do, they don't get swayed to go another away," said Swan.

Two lanes of traffic will be open in each direction​​ during peak hours on weekdays. The long-term project is expected to wrap up in the fall.

Swan said despite the construction work, she hopes people remember the shops along Brown Deer Road are open and ready for business.

"I have hopes that when people return to work, the business will skyrocket," said Jazmine.

To find out more about London's Loving Pet Care click here.

To follow the WIS 100 construction progress, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip