When it comes to their kids’ happiness, even the coolest dads turn mushy. So it is with skateboard legend Tony Hawk, who scooped all the paparazzi by sharing a photo from his son Riley’s wedding to Frances Bean Cobain — along with some heartwarming well-wishes.

The message and pic was shared on the elder Hawk’s Instagram and Facebook accounts, and we especially love the request that Cobain “show this to [her husband] since he’s no longer in the Insta bubble.”

According to Cobain’s own Instagram (and Vanity Fair, among other sources) the two have been dating since 2021. The picture was posted Dec. 6 in honor of Riley Hawk’s birthday, but it’s apparently one of the few public photos from his wedding to Cobain a couple months ago. According to TMZ, Riley and Frances were married on Oct. 7 in Los Angeles.

Despite this being a union of two of the hippest celebrity kids imaginable, they’ve been keeping a low profile about their nuptials and their relationship in general. That’s even harder to imagine when you consider that the wedding ceremony was performed by none other than R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe. It’s a little-known fact that Stipe had become friends with alt-rock legend Kurt Cobain in the years before his untimely death in 1994, so much so that he was named Frances’ godfather.

While Frances is best known for being the only child of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, she’s a musician and artist in her own right. She also controls the publicity rights to her father’s name. Frances was previously married to musician Isaiah Silva, and their divorce was finalized in 2017. The two had a lengthy court battle over property rights and money, and Silva was awarded one of Kurt Cobain’s guitars in the end.

Her new husband Riley is a chip off the old block who makes a living as a pro skateboarder. Best wishes to him and his new bride!

Tony Hawk shares a pic from son Riley’s wedding to Frances Bean Cobain originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

