TMJ4's @ TheTable" UW Milwaukee's Moon Shot for Equity working to help college students

Helping college students get across the finish line is the goal of UW Milwaukee's Moon Shoot for Equity program.

"We're making wonderful progress," said Chancellor Mark Mone @TheTable Thursday night.

The program was launched in 2020 during the pandemic to help improve graduation rates and eliminate equity gaps.

The gaps are glaring. College graduation rates for whites is 38% in the Milwaukee region but drop to 14% for Black and Hispanic students.

Mone says that gap impacts local businesses and the economy. "We have great needs with the employers today needing 40,000 employees. In 2027, we're going to have 105,000 openings, Mone said. Two thirds of those jobs require college degrees. This is imperative for us, whether it's in the field of healthcare, IT, business management, you name it, we're going to need more degrees in this region."

The program uses new technology to help students navigate any problems with classes or staying on track to graduate.

"We really get in there and better understand how students are tracking with the use of artificial intelligence, predictive analytics," said Money. We're also using those resources that we have been able to add for more advising and better scholarship approaches."

UW Parkside, Carthage College and MATC are also partners in the moon-shot effort.

Chancellor Mone also revealed @ TheTable the public- private effort topped $5 million last week in money raised.

"We've raised so far $5.1 million. We've put our own funds in, and the UW system is really standing by to help with a number of different things that we hope to get additional funding for in the future.

Charles Benson and Shannon Sims interview key people in our community during TMJ4's @TheTable segment weeknights at 10 p.m.