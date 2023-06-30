14 things on sale this week that are worth the money

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Fourth of July sales have officially begun and that means it’s time to score some great deals!

You’ll find dozens of items on sale this week, from blenders and coffee makers to clothing and even a major discount on a vacation to the Dominic Republic!

Take a look at 14 things we found on sale this week that are definitely worth the money. There are no coupon codes required, but you may have to create accounts in order to shop and Amazon does require a Prime subscription if you’re wanting to use their free shipping service.

You can save $40 on this Professional Blender & Nutri Ninja Cups from Macy’s, now marked down by almost 30% and priced at $99.95.

The blender comes with a 70-ounce jar and “Total Crushing” blades that crush ice and blend things like frozen fruit. It also comes with 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups with lids so you can take your drinks to go.

The blender is listed as a “limited-time special,” so you’ll want to order soon in case the price changes or it goes out of stock.

Buy BL660 Professional Blender & Nutri Ninja Cups from Macy’s for $99.95 (was $139.95).

You can save 85% on this Sleep Luxe Portuguese Cotton Flannel 3-piece Duvet Cover Set from Macy’s, now priced at just $44.96.

The duvet set comes in full/queen or king and either charcoal or white, but only the full/queen in charcoal is priced at $44.96. Charcoal in queen and both sizes in white are priced at $50.96. Made of cotton, it also has pill-resistant brushed flannel.

You will want to get to this deal quickly, as it is regularly priced at $300, so it’s a savings $255.04 (for the full/queen in charcoal) and it will likely be sold out soon. Macy’s also does not say how long the discount will last or how many are left in stock, but it is marked “final sale,” so it likely means stock is low.

Buy Sleep Luxe Portuguese Cotton Flannel 3-Pc. Duvet Cover Set from Macy’s for $44.96 (was $300).

You’ll save $50 on this Brim Triple Brew 12-cup coffee maker from Best Buy, now priced at $99.99, a savings of $50 from the regular price of $149.99.

The coffee maker has a “selector function” that lets you set your desired strength and controls like preset heating and auto-shutoff. You can make up to 12 cups at once and it comes with a removable carafe so you can serve guests.

Best Buy does not say when the sale ends, but it may be part of their Fourth of July sale, so you’ll want to order soon.

Buy Triple Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker from Best Buy for $99.99 (was $149.99).

If you’re wanting to refresh your wardrobe this summer, Athleta is having a sale on these Retreat Linen Wide Leg Pants. Regularly $89, they are now $64.99, a savings of $25.

While all sizes appear to be included in the deal, only four of six color options are priced that low, so make sure you select either Sunset Glow, Soft Persimmon, Chambray Blue or Borealis Green. The pants are made of 100% linen, so they are breathable and good for warm weather or taking on vacation.

You should order soon in case Athleta changes the price without notice.

Buy Retreat Linen Wide Leg Pant from Athleta for $64.99 (was $89).

Need to get away somewhere tropical? Groupon is offering a deal on a 4-night all-inclusive stay at Casa Marina & Reef Resort in the Dominic Republic.

The deal includes air travel and starts at $469, a savings of $275.44 from the regular price of $744.44. The deal is only good on select dates, so you’ll need to have some flexibility in your travel plans.

You’ll also need to pay attention to the airport you’ll be leaving from, as the price depends on your departure location, with Fort Lauderdale priced at $469, but some other locations ranging from $509-$679. If you want a few more days, you can instead opt for a 6-night trip from Fort Lauderdale for an extra $110.

The deal includes your air fare, stay, all meals and snacks, unlimited beverages, daily activities, nightly entertainment and more. Groupon does not say when the price will change and some dates are already sold out, so you’ll want to book the trip quickly to get the best deal.

Buy a 4-Night All-Inclusive Casa Marina Beach & Reef Resort w/ Air from Travel from Groupon for $469 (was $744.44).

You can save $66 on these vanilla Cabana Indoor/Outdoor Curtain Panels from Zulily. Now priced at just $13.99, they are regularly $79.99, making the deal a savings of more than 80%.

Made of UV ray- and mildew-resistant fabric, the curtains can be used indoors or outside and block sunlight. The set includes two 100% polyester panels.

Not the color or style for you? There are a handful of other curtains on sale at Zulily right now as well. There is no end date for the sale, so you’ll want to shop soon.

Buy Vanilla Cabana Indoor/Outdoor Curtain Panel from Zulily for $13.99 (was $79.99).

While it might not be something you’re excited to add to your shopping list, a plastic trash can is a must for any outdoor parties you’re planning this summer — or to just for your garage to keep things tidy when using your grill or having a bonfire.

Walmart is offering this Hefty Trash Can for $19.98, a savings of $10.01 from the regular price of $29.99. The trash can comes in either black, white or gray and is slim so it can be tucked into a corner, but still quite large with a 13.3-gallon capacity. It has a spring-loaded lid that opens with the touch of a button.

Walmart may change the price of the trash can at any time, so you’ll want to order it soon.

Buy Hefty 13.3 Gallon Trash Can from Walmart for $19.98 (was $29.99).

Looking to update your patio? This Laub Sand/Charcoal Indoor/Outdoor Rug from Wayfair is 67% off, now priced at $104.99. Regularly $319, you’ll be saving $214.01.

The rug measures 5-feet-3 inches by 7-feet-6-inches and can be used either inside or outdoors. Make sure you are selecting the Sand/Charcoal color and correct size, as there are a few others that are not priced the same.

There are no sales dates listed for the rug, so you should consider ordering soon in case the price changes.

Buy Laub Sand/Charcoal Indoor/Outdoor Rug from Wayfair for $104.99 (was $319).

You can save $162.01 on this Signature 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Chef’s Oven from Nordstrom. Regularly $462, it is now priced at $299.99, a savings of 35%.

The cookware comes in eight colors and all are included in the sale. Dishwasher safe, it is made of enameled cast iron and comes with a lid. It can be used for braising, shallow frying, steaming and more and is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Nordstrom does not offer an end date to the sale, so if this is something you want in your kitchen, you should order soon.

Buy Signature 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Chef’s Oven from Nordstrom for $299.99 (was $462).

If you’re booking that Groupon trip mentioned above — or plan on going anywhere else sometime soon — Amazon is offering a major discount on a Samsonite Expandable Luggage set.

Regularly priced at $449.98, the set is now 62% off, priced at $170.80 for a savings of $279.18. The set of two hard-side suitcases with wheels comes with one 20-inch and one 24-inch suitcase.

While the set comes in multiple colors, only white and navy are priced at $170.80, so make sure you’re adding the correct set to your cart. There’s no saying when Amazon will change the price, so you’ll want to order them soon.

Buy Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners from Amazon for $170.80 (was $449.98).

Summer is underway and that may mean it’s time to grab a new pair of running shoes.

Asics is having a deal on this pair of Gel-Braid women’s running shoes, now priced at $34.95. Regularly $55, you’ll save $20.05. The shoes come in 15 sizes, but only in pink, so you’ll need to look for a different pair if you don’t like the color.

Made of mesh panels to help keep your feet cool, they also have synthetic leather overlays and gel cushioning in the heel. Asics does not say when the deal ends, so you may want to order them soon in case your size sells out.

Buy Asics Women’s Running Shoes for $34.95 (was $55).

Have some kiddos to keep busy this summer? Amazon is selling this Learning Resources STEM Explorers Magnet Movers kit for $13.99, a savings of $5 from the regular price of $18.99.

For ages 5+, the kit has 39 pieces including a magnetic wand, magnetic accessories and an activity guide. Meant to help children with science, technology, engineering and math skills, it also helps them with critical thinking.

Amazon changes prices frequently, so you’ll want to grab this quickly in case it goes back to full price soon.

Buy Learning Resources STEM Explorers Magnet Movers from Amazon for $13.99 (was $18.99).

Summer is a season of working outside, so it’s a great time to pick up a pair of these Rugged Flex Steel Cargo Multi-Pocket Pants from Carhartt.

Regularly $99.99, the pants are on sale for $40.99, a savings of $59. Made of a heavyweight blend of cotton and polyester, the pants have multiple pockets for holding tools and a double-front that is big enough for knee pads.

The pants are on sale because the colors have been discontinued, so there is likely a limited amount available and you should order them soon.

Buy Rugged Flex Steel Cargo Multi-Pocket Pant from Carhartt for $40.99 (was $99.99).

Whether you need new earbuds or just want a second pair, Amazon is offering a deal on their all-new Echo Buds, now priced at $34.99 from the regular price of $49.99.

Coming in black or white, they have five hours of music playback per charge and a built-in microphone, so you can give commands via Alexa. Sweat-resistant, they come with pre-installed silicone earbuds.

Buy All-new Echo Buds from Amazon for $34.99 (was $49.99).

