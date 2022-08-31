You Can Soon Get Thin Mints-Flavored Pita Chips—And Support Girl Scouts Of The USA

If you’re looking to get your Girl Scout cookie fix in the off-season, there’s a new treat hitting store shelves that should tide you over.

Arguably one of the most popular Girl Scouts cookie flavors, Thin Mints are getting a makeover of sorts, showing up in a brand new form: a pita chip! New Stacy’s Pita Thins Girl Scout Thin Mints are inspired by the fan-favorite cookie, offering up a mixture of sweet and crispy.

In addition to the flavor, Stacy’s Pita Chips is partnering with Girl Scouts of the USA to support the next generation of women entrepreneurs with a $50,000 donation.

Stacy's Pita Chips

“Girl Scouts has always encouraged our members to discover their strengths, learn new skills and rise to new challenges — gaining friends and mentors along the way,” Corby Herschman, director of institutional giving at Girl Scouts of the USA, said in a press release. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Stacy’s Pita Chips, a brand that knows the importance of empowering women entrepreneurs to succeed and thrive.”

The new chips will be available in grocery stores nationwide throughout September for a limited time. Girl Scout season typically lasts from January through April, so if you’re wanting to stock up until the new year, make sure you grab a few bags on your next shopping trip.

Adobe

The pita chips are actually just one of two new Thin Mint-related treats announced this month. The Girl Scouts will be adding a brand new cookie to their 2023 lineup that they describe as a “sister” cookie to the classic Thin Mint.

New Raspberry Rally cookies are a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in the same chocolatey coating you’ll find on Thin Mints. The cookies will be the first Girl Scout Cookie to be exclusively sold online, as a way to enhance the girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.

Girl Scouts of the USA

Are Thin Mints one of your favorite Girl Scouts cookies?

