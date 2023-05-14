These are the best things to buy in June

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Just as each season brings sales, so does each month. To help bring in foot traffic, different stores offer big savings on select products. From dog toys to tech gadgets, here are the best items to stock up on in June to save money.

Donuts

While donuts aren’t exactly expensive, they taste even better when they’re a steal, don’t they? With National Donut Day falling on June 2 this year, keep your eyes peeled for drastically discounted sweet treats. Krispy Kreme is anticipated to offer another “Sweet New Deal” as it’s done in the past. Last year, the company offered a free doughnut of choice (no purchase necessary) and $1 Original Glazed dozens with the purchase of any dozen on the big day.

Lingerie and Swimwear

Victoria’s Secret hosts two major sales per year: June and December. During these months, expect to save up to 70% off full-price items from swimwear to bras, sleep sets and underwear. You might even snag reductions on beauty, accessories and apparel too. Sales have historically lasted two to three weeks. When you spot a good deal, it’s smart to act fast because once a clearance item sells out, it’s gone.

Tools and Tech Gadgets

Father’s Day on June 18 will usher in sales on tools and tech toys for dads and weekend warriors alike. Starting on June 8, pick up deals at Home Depot on items including grills, lawnmowers and patio furniture. Smart tech items, like video doorbells, voice assistants and smart sprinklers, will also likely be on sale. If the father figure in your life is already bursting at the seams with gadgets and equipment, fear not: storage and organization systems that will help keep the garage looking orderly will also be discounted. Lowe’s offered a similar sale last year but has yet to announce if they’ll follow suit this year.

If your pop is more of a tech gadget guy rather than a DIYer, look for electronic and technological gifts on sale from B&H. The company’s Father’s Day sale starts on the second Sunday in June and is expected to supply discounts on smart TVs, drones, noise-canceling headphones, virtual reality toys and more.

Restaurant Deals

The Father’s Day holiday doesn’t stop with big box retail stores. Many restaurants offer special deals on discounted entrees that are either available for the entire month of June, on the holiday itself or over Father’s Day weekend. Last year, places like Denny’s, MOD Pizza, Olive Garden, Pizza Hut and 7-11 participated in the fun. While nothing has been confirmed for this year, it’s likely several restaurants will participate. Stay connected to your favorite restaurants via social media, where deals are often announced.

Pet Treats and Toys

While it’s yet to be confirmed, Chewy’s Blue Box sale is expected to bring major savings on pet food, treats and toys. It historically runs during the third week of June and customers have saved up to 50% on pet items. Chewy is unique in that it doesn’t just cater to dogs and cats. It also sells items for fish, birds, hamsters, guinea pigs, rabbits, reptiles, horses and farm animals.

Out of all these finds, what’s top of your list to pick up in June?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.