Teen arrested for alleged carjacking of FBI agent

A 17-year-old was arrested for the carjacking of an FBI agent in Washington, D.C.

The incident happened on Nov. 29, blocks away from Capitol Hill.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the teenager and another individual approached the FBI agent as they were getting out of the vehicle.

Police said the suspects, who were armed, got into the FBI agent's vehicle and took off. The agent wasn't injured.

Police said the car was abandoned and recovered in a different part of the city later that day.

The second suspect has not been caught. There is a $20,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.

The teen was charged as an adult with a felony count of armed carjacking.

Authorities in Washington report that motor vehicle thefts have gone up by 93% this year compared to the same time last year. Police recommend that drivers always keep their doors locked and windows rolled up when driving in D.C.

Police have also urged drivers to try to drive in the center lane to make it harder for carjackers to approach their car.

