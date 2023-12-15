Teacher threatens to behead Muslim student offended by Israeli flag

A Georgia middle school teacher was arrested for allegedly threatening to behead a 13-year-old Muslim student who said the Israeli flag hanging in his classroom offended her, reports say.

Fifty-one-year-old Benjamin Reese, who teaches seventh grade at Warner Robins Middle School, was arrested on charges of making terroristic threats and cruelty to children in the third degree, according to an incident report obtained by CNN from the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

More than 20 witnesses were listed in that report.

The arrest happened on Dec. 8, and Reese has since bonded out of jail.

In a statement to Scripps News, the Houston County School District said all employees are required to follow a "Code of Ethics for Educators," and any violation or accusation of one will prompt an investigation.

"While we are not able to discuss specific personnel matters, we can share that Mr. Reese has not been on the campus of Warner Robins Middle School since December 7, 2023. Safety and the well-being of our students and staff is our number one priority," the school district said.

Several witnesses cited in the report claimed to hear Reese shouting profanities at three female students in the hallway at school on Dec. 7, including,"You motherf***ing piece of s**t! I'll kick your a**! I should cut your motherf***ing head off!"

According to the report, Reese was also heard saying, "She is a stupid motherf***er, and I will drag her by the back of my car and cut her f***ing head off for disrespecting my Jewish flag."

Reese reportedly "got defensive" when questioned by the school principal and a sheriff's deputy at the school. He "kicked the door stopper in an aggressive manner" before he "invoked his civil rights."

The deputy also interviewed the three students.

The Houston County School District said it will update Scripps News with more information when they are able to disclose more information.

