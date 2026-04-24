GLENDALE — The Glendale nonprofit is hosting its annual Pours for a Purpose event next Saturday, featuring a live showing of the Kentucky Derby, to raise funds for children with disabilities and developmental delays in Milwaukee County.

The derby-themed event features a wine, beer, and chocolate tasting, along with live music, a silent auction, and a live showing of the Derby. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased online.

"All of the proceeds go to support our programming directly, and you're able to come through our entire space, our classrooms, our gym, our family activity center, and taste different chocolates, wines, beers," Executive Director Laura Felix said.

WATCH: A Glendale nonprofit is hosting its annual Pours for a Purpose event next Saturday

St. Francis Children's Center hosts 33rd annual derby-themed tasting event to support local kids

Operating since 1968, the nonprofit organization serves about 1,500 children throughout the community, with about 120 kids visiting the facility every day. The center provides an on-site early childhood education center, early interventions for children from birth to age 3, and pediatric therapies including speech, occupational, and physical therapy.

"We also provide free programming to families of children with special needs," Laura said.

St. Francis Children's Center

The center is capable of serving children up to age 21, offering a comprehensive approach to supporting kids with special needs.

"Every dollar is put toward direct programming and direct service of children throughout our community," Laura said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip