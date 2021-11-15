Watch
Young scores 42 points, Hawks beat Bucks to snap 6-game skid

Hakim Wright Sr./AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives by Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela (15) for a score during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Posted at 8:12 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 21:12:22-05

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored a season-best 42 points and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a six-game losing streak, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 120-100 on Sunday night in a rematch of struggling teams that met in last season in the Eastern Conference final.

Young just missed a triple-double, finishing with 10 assists and eight rebounds. Young was 8 of 13 from beyond the 3-point stripe, and easily surpassed his previous season high of 32 points in an Oct. 25 victory over Detroit.

Despite the return of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA champion Bucks lost for the seventh time in 10 games. Antetokounmpo scored 26 points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

