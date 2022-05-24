Yanks’ Donaldson suspended 1 game by MLB for ‘Jackie’ remark

New York Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson has been suspended one game by Major League Baseball for a "disrespectful" comment he made to Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson on Saturday.

According to the Associated Press, MLB also fined the Yankees third baseman an undisclosed amount for calling Anderson "Jackie," in reference to Jackie Robinson.

Before the suspension was announced, Donaldson was placed on the team's COVID-19 injured list.

Donaldson has appealed the punishment.

Yankees star Aaron Judge said what Donaldson did was "a mistake." Manager Aaron Boone said Donaldson was wrong but disagreed with MLB’s decision. the AP reported.

Donaldson, who is white, said he did call Anderson, who is Black, "Jackie," but meant no disrespect. He said the two players have "joked around" in the past, even referencing a Sports Illustrated 2019 article where Anderson referred to himself as a modern-day Jackie Robinson.