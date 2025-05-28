WNBA says it cannot substantiate claims of racist remarks made by fans

The WNBA says it cannot substantiate claims that racist fan behavior took place during a game in Indianapolis between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever earlier this month.

The league said its investigation included gathering information from fans, team and arena staff, as well as an “audio and video review of the game.”

“We appreciate the quick action by the league and the Indiana Fever to take this matter seriously and to investigate," Chicago Sky CEO and President Adam Fox said in a statement. "This process demonstrates the league’s strong stance on stopping hate at all WNBA games and events, and we will continue to support those efforts.”

RELATED STORY | WNBA's Caitlin Clark out at least two weeks with quadriceps strain

The WNBA, according to a person familiar with the investigation, was looking into claims that racist comments were directed toward Chicago’s Angel Reese by fans during the loss to WNBA rookie of the year Caitlin Clark and the Fever. Indiana won the game handily, 93-58.

RELATED STORY

Reese brushed aside questions about the investigation before Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Mercury, saying she was “focused on the game today” and more concerned about helping the Sky earn their first win of the season after an 0-3 start.

First-year coach Tyler Marsh echoed his star forward’s feelings.

“We appreciate the investigation being done and we hope that the league continues to make the steps necessary moving forward to ensure a safe environment for everyone, all players included,” Marsh said. “But tonight, the focus is on the game.”

Reese, who is Black, and Clark, who is white, were meeting for the seventh time in their ongoing — and much-talked-about — rivalry. Clark later said she did not hear any racist remarks during that game, but acknowledged that it was loud in Indiana’s arena throughout the game.

“It’s super loud in here, and though I didn’t hear anything, I think that’s why they’re doing the investigation,” Clark said earlier this month. “That’s why they’re looking into it. That doesn’t mean nothing happened, so I’ll just trust the league’s investigation, and I’m sure they’ll do the right thing.”

Both teams had previously issued statements supporting the investigation, as did the WNBA players association. The Sky were playing in Phoenix on Tuesday. The WNBPA did not issue any immediate comment after the league's announcement.

“We appreciate the swift and thorough process undertaken by the WNBA to investigate these allegations, which were not substantiated,” Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines said Tuesday in a statement distributed by the Fever. “At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, we are committed to providing the best possible basketball experience for players and fans where hate speech has absolutely no place. Indiana is home to the world’s greatest fans, and we look forward to an exciting season of Fever basketball.”

Reese was asked earlier this month if she was able to provide the WNBA with details about the incident. She did not offer specifics on if she had done so, saying “that’s not a me question.” She also did not reveal what type of comments were made, or any other specifics about what prompted the investigation.

But moments earlier, in that same availability with reporters, Reese said she was receiving widespread support from across the league because of the alleged incident.

“Obviously, there’s no place in this league for that,” Reese said at that time. “I think the WNBA and our team and our organization has done a great job supporting me. ... Going through this whole process, if it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone.”