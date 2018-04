WNBA legend to coach Gophers, play for Lynx

The University of Minnesota announced that Minnesota Lynx guard and former Golden Gopher Lindsay Whalen will be their new head women's basketball coach, pending University approval.

The only problem, she's still a bit busy playing for the Minnesota Lynx. But that won't stop the 35-year-old Hutchinson, Minnesota native.

A graduate of the University of Minnesota who led to women's team to a 2004 Final Four, she will replace Marlene Stollings who departed for Texas Tech.

As for her crazy schedule, The Lynx open their 2018 season on May 20. If they make the WNBA finals, the last possible date for their season will be September 16.

Minnesota is scheduled to start their fall practice in October.

Over her 13 year WNBA career, Whalen has was for WNBA Championships with the Lynx in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017.

She was drafted by the Connecticut Sun as the fourth overall pick in the 2004 WNBA draft but was traded to the Lynx prior to the 2010 season.

She is also a two-time Gold Medalist on the US Olympics Stage. She announced her retirement from international play earlier this year.