Report: Sendik's to close grocery store in West Milwaukee

A Milwaukee-based grocery chain is closing a location that opened less than two years ago.

TODAY'S TMJ4 partner The Milwaukee Business Journal says Sendik's Food Market will close its West Milwaukee supermarket at 1740 Miller Park Way.

“Despite a lot of hard work, ongoing investments and the existence of the many intangibles that brought us to this location originally, we simply aren't seeing the customer traffic and results to warrant continued operation," said co-owner Ted Balistreri to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The store will stay in business until April 22. The 73 workers there can keep jobs at one of 17 other Sendik's grocery stores, according to the report.

Two other grocery stores, Pick 'n Save and Cermak, are located within five blocks of the Sendik's location.