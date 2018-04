OCONTO, Wis. - The Oconto Police Department, Oconto Fire & Rescue, Oconto County Sheriff's Department and Oconto County Emergency Management rescued eight fisherman stranded on Green Bay Thursday, according to OPD's Facebook page.

The post says the departments used a Humvee on a private boat launch, with permission, to pull boats out of the water. The anglers got stranded when ice shoves blocked the channel.

Fortunately, officers say no one was injured.