Foxconn official on why Wisconsin was their pick

Woo says the cost of doing business in America is much higher because of wages.
But he credits a more pro-business Administration under President Donald Trump and Wisconsin's manufacturing history for setting up shop here.
"We have to do something different than just a television because if we are building a television there is no way we can compete even against ourselves let alone with other competitors," Woo said.
"That's why 8k 5G," our Charles Benson asked.
"Exactly," Woo replied.
Think of 8k as sharper, clearer display panels with unprecedented clarity and 5G with ultra fast wireless delivery speed. Woo says the benefits of this cutting-edge technology extends to healthcare.
"Especially exciting for surgeons that the 8k camera will be able to capture cells and cell level that naked will not able to see," said Woo.
For now its about getting the ball rolling in Mount Pleasant. Woo defends the Foxconn deal and the state's $3 billion taxpayer incentive saying the company is also taking a risk and says the subsidies will only flow after Foxconn hits specific jobs goals.