Wisconsin's Ty Majeski continues his climb on Big Series and Short Tracks

Ty Majeski fell short of a second straight championship race appearance. But he still had a great 2023.

"Overall, we had a good year," NASCAR Trucks driver Ty Majeski says. "The goal when we start the season is to win a championship. And we didn't make it to Phoenix this year...This year I felt like we kind of peaked in the first round of the playoffs and didn't have a good second round."

In 2024, the task is clear.

"The goal is to win a championship," Majeski says. "We feel like we have the right people in place. The right equipment. I feel like I've learned a lot over the course of my last two seasons, full-time seasons. And just racecraft and learning these trucks...working with Joe and making the trucks as fast as we can."

And that includes the Milwaukee Mile, where he was penalized, but came from the back and finished seventh.

"I just love having a truck race, a NASCAR race in the state of Wisconsin," Majeski says. "Obviously I'm from here. [I've] been very fortunate to have been able to run a lot of races here and win quite a few times as well and we just, I just feel like I have a really good fan base here."

In the offseason, Majeski won the Snowball Derby and loves staying close to his roots.

"I love the late models," Majeski says. "You know, we have fun doing it. I've been with the same team now for 11 or 12 years. Those guys are like family to me. So we go to the race track and we do it because it's fun."

And along with Sam Mayer and Luke Fenhaus, Majeski carries the Wisconsin banner for a new generation.

"Wisconsin is very healthy in talented racers," Majeski says. "And there's a lot of them up here that don't ever get a shot. And it's refreshing to see guys like Sam, Luke and myself, get an opportunity to race, you know, on race tracks in NASCAR. And it's not easy to do. The path is never easy. But it is possible."

Ty Majeski will continue to barnstorm, including his NASCAR schedule. So you know he wants to defend his Slinger Nationals title on Tuesday night, July 9.

