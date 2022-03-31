Watch
Sports

Actions

Wisconsin's Davis says he's entering NBA draft, hiring agent

Wisconsin Iowa State Basketball
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis shoots in front of Iowa State's Aljaz Kunc during the first half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Wisconsin Iowa State Basketball
Posted at 3:34 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 16:34:44-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin basketball star Johnny Davis is ready to turn pro after delivering a superb sophomore season.

Davis announced he’s entering the NBA draft and hiring an agent. The 6-foot-5 guard is regarded as a likely lottery selection and could be Wisconsin’s first top-10 overall pick since the Charlotte Hornets took Frank Kaminsky ninth overall in 2015.

Davis is an Associated Press All-America first-team selection and the Big Ten player of the year. He’s a finalist for the Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award that go annually to the nation’s top player.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule