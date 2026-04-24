Wisconsin WR Vinny Anthony eyes NFL Draft moment days after wedding to high school sweetheart

MADISON — Former Wisconsin wide receiver Vinny Anthony II is coming off the best week of his life after getting married to his high school sweetheart, and it could only get sweeter from here as he hopes to hear his name called in this weekend’s NFL Draft.

"Shoot, it's going to be a good two weeks. Hopefully, that's the goal. So now it's here, and it's—one week was really good. So, now I pray that this weekend goes good too," Anthony said.

Anthony first made a name for himself as a special teams star for the Badgers.

"My whole college experience started with special teams. I mean, Coach Fickell and Coach Longo gave me an opportunity because when Chim went down, I was the backup returner and made a couple of plays. We're like, all right, shoot, let's see if we can get us some plays on offense now. And then my role grew bigger and bigger, and now I'm in this position," Anthony said.

He became the Badgers' top wide receiver target, and his identity was rooted in big, explosive plays.

"I think it's just who I am. It's like when I get the ball, my goal is to make a big play. It doesn't have to be the home run, but I always want to make an impact in a game, no matter if I just touch the ball once on kickoff return, I'm gonna try to take it to the crib," Anthony said.

Anthony made the most of three different offensive coordinators.

"I just think it, it made me a full, well-rounded receiver. It made me better at learning offenses. I've had to go through three different offenses. I had Chryst's offense, Longo's offense, and then Grimes' offense, so I think that definitely helped me in the interview process, just being able to... teams asked me, 'Okay, give me this play after.' I'm pretty sure I've gotten like all of them 100%," Anthony said.

He is expecting to be a day three pick or an undrafted free agent. Either way, he has proven he can make the most of an opportunity.

"No matter what avenue it takes for me to get to that point in the league, I'm willing to take it. I'm so proud of myself and what I've done so far. And it's not done yet, you know? I'm not done yet," Anthony said.

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