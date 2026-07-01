Wisconsin selects its new athletic director as Shawn Eichorst returns to the Big Ten

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Shawn Eichorst is returning to his home state and heading back to the Big Ten as Wisconsin’s athletic director nearly a decade after Nebraska fired him from that same position.

Wisconsin announced the selection of Eichorst on Wednesday. He most recently worked as Texas' deputy athletic director and chief operating officer.

Watch: Eichorst chosen as Wisconsin's new AD:

Wisconsin selects its new athletic director as Shawn Eichorst returns to Big Ten

“We began this process seeking to identify a new leader who would build on our excellence and continue to elevate our program for the future in the rapidly evolving landscape of college athletics,” interim chancellor Eric Wilcots said in a statement. “We have found that person in Shawn Eichorst, who brings incredible experience, a history of innovation and success at the highest level, and a commitment to student-athletes welfare. The fact that he is a native of Wisconsin, and understands our university and state, is a tremendous bonus.”

The hiring of Eichorst comes 2 1/2 months after Chris McIntosh stepped down to take over a newly created position in the Big Ten office as the conference’s deputy commissioner for strategy. Marcus Sedberry, who had been Wisconsin’s deputy athletic director/chief operating officer, has served as interim AD since McIntosh’s departure.

Eichorst was an athletic director at Miami from 2011-12 and Nebraska from 2013-17. He took over at Nebraska after the retirement of Tom Osborne and was fired in the fall of 2017, shortly after the football team was upset by Northern Illinois.

His stint at Nebraska included the 2014 firing of football coach Bo Pelini and the hiring of Mike Riley away from Oregon State. Riley, who had gone 93-80 in 14 years at Oregon State, was 19-19 in three seasons at Nebraska and got fired after the Cornhuskers finished 4-8 in 2017.

Texas hired Eichorst for its athletic department in 2018.

“He was a tremendous resource, trusted advisor and is a dear friend,” Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said in a statement. “Shawn pours everything he has into his work and does it with unwavering integrity.”

Eichorst worked for the Badgers’ athletic department from 2006-11 when Barry Alvarez was AD. Eichorst’s titles included senior associate athletic director, executive associate athletic director and deputy athletic director.

He was born in Lone Rock, Wisconsin, about 45 miles northwest of Wisconsin's Madison campus. Eichorst played football at Wisconsin-Whitewater before graduating in 1990. He earned a law degree from Marquette.

“It is truly an honor to return home to the state of Wisconsin and to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a place and an institution that has meant so much to me and to our family for many years,” Eichorst said in a statement released by the university. “Wisconsin represents everything that is great about higher education and college athletics — academic and competitive excellence, integrity, and a commitment to serving others."

Eichorst heads to Wisconsin during a period of transition, with Jennifer Mnookin leaving her post as chancellor to become Columbia’s president.

His arrival also comes at a time when Wisconsin’s football program — a model of consistency for most of the last quarter-century — has taken a step backward.

McIntosh fired Paul Chryst midway through the 2022 season and hired Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati later that year. Fickell went 53-10 his last five seasons at Cincinnati and led the Bearcats to a 2021 College Football Playoff appearance, but he has gone 17-21 at Wisconsin.

Wisconsin went 4-8 last year after going 5-7 in 2024, snapping a string of 22 straight winning seasons. McIntosh announced late last season he was bringing back Fickell while promising a greater financial investment in the football program. During the offseason, Wisconsin added 34 transfers, including 27 from other Bowl Subdivision schools.

McIntosh also fired Tony Granato as men’s hockey coach in 2023 and brought in Mike Hastings from Minnesota State. Hastings led Wisconsin to an NCAA championship game appearance this year.

Wisconsin won three national championships in women’s ice hockey (2023, 2025 and 2026) and one in women’s volleyball (2021) during McIntosh’s tenure. Wisconsin finished 24th overall and eighth among Big Ten schools in the Learfield Directors’ Cup all-sports standings this year.

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