Wisconsin native Jordan Stolz finishes in third place in US Olympic Speed Skating Trials at Pettit Ice Center

Wisconsin native Jordan Stolz finishes in third place during the US Olympic Speed Skating Trials at Milwaukee's Pettit National Ice Center on Saturday and will be going to compete in the Olympics.
Stolz competed in the men's 1000m race and is set to compete in the men's 1500m race on Sunday.
The trials, running Jan. 2 through 5 will be presented by NBC Sports. And for anyone wanting to watch in person, there are tickets still available for Monday's race.
Schedule of the rest of the events and where to watch them:
Sunday, January 4 at 1 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s 500m (Part 1) — Peacock, USA Network
Sunday, January 4 at 3 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s 1500m — TMJ4, Peacock
Monday, January 5 at 3:30 p.m. — Men’s Mass Start (Part 1) — Peacock
Monday, January 5 at 4 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s Mass Starts; Men’s and Women’s 500m (Part 2) — Peacock, USA Network
