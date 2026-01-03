Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Wisconsin native Jordan Stolz finishes in third place in US Olympic Speed Skating Trials at Pettit Ice Center

Jordan Stolz finishes in third place in US Olympic Speed Skating Trials
Speed skating preview: Jordan Stolz makes Olympic debut in men's 500m
(Imagn)
(Imagn)
Jordan Stolz, a 17-year-old American speed skater, is set to make his Olympic debut after a record-setting season.
Speed skating preview: Jordan Stolz makes Olympic debut in men's 500m
Posted

Wisconsin native Jordan Stolz finishes in third place during the US Olympic Speed Skating Trials at Milwaukee's Pettit National Ice Center on Saturday and will be going to compete in the Olympics.

Stolz competed in the men's 1000m race and is set to compete in the men's 1500m race on Sunday.

Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz

The trials, running Jan. 2 through 5 will be presented by NBC Sports. And for anyone wanting to watch in person, there are tickets still available for Monday's race.

Schedule of the rest of the events and where to watch them:

Sunday, January 4 at 1 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s 500m (Part 1) — Peacock, USA Network

Sunday, January 4 at 3 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s 1500m — TMJ4, Peacock

Monday, January 5 at 3:30 p.m. — Men’s Mass Start (Part 1) — Peacock

Monday, January 5 at 4 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s Mass Starts; Men’s and Women’s 500m (Part 2) — Peacock, USA Network

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo