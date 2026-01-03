Wisconsin native Jordan Stolz finishes in third place in US Olympic Speed Skating Trials at Pettit Ice Center

Wisconsin native Jordan Stolz finishes in third place during the US Olympic Speed Skating Trials at Milwaukee's Pettit National Ice Center on Saturday and will be going to compete in the Olympics.

Stolz competed in the men's 1000m race and is set to compete in the men's 1500m race on Sunday.

TMJ4 Jordan Stolz



The trials, running Jan. 2 through 5 will be presented by NBC Sports. And for anyone wanting to watch in person, there are tickets still available for Monday's race.

Schedule of the rest of the events and where to watch them:

Sunday, January 4 at 1 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s 500m (Part 1) — Peacock, USA Network

Sunday, January 4 at 3 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s 1500m — TMJ4, Peacock

Monday, January 5 at 3:30 p.m. — Men’s Mass Start (Part 1) — Peacock

Monday, January 5 at 4 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s Mass Starts; Men’s and Women’s 500m (Part 2) — Peacock, USA Network

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error