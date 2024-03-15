Wisconsin Lutheran preparing for face-off against Nicolet on Friday.

The Wisconsin Lutheran Vikings are preparing for the final four at the Kohl Center on Friday, March 15.

Their first game in Madison is against Nicolet.

"We respect Nicolet a lot," Lutheran coach Ryan Walz says. "They have very talented players, and they play very well as a team together. Their length and quickness are something we are concerned about. If they get into transition, there is no way to stop them. Davion is special."

The Vikings have their own star in five-star Duke commit Kon Knueppel. Knueppel is looking forward to the matchup.

"Well, I want to take advantage of them with our size inside," Kon said. "I know they're big, so it will be a good matchup that way. But, we want to do what we've been doing all year, playing the right way."

The Vikings have been playing the right way. They roll into the Final Four unbeaten at 28-0.

"We've got Kon," Viking forward Logan Rindfleish explains. "We can use him to score, and he always finds the right guy. It's cool to have him."

The game starts at 1:15 p.m.

