Wisconsin holds off No. 12 Houston with 65-63 upset

Rick Scuteri/AP
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives on Houston forward J'Wan Roberts (13) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 6:26 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 19:26:35-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Johnny Davis scored a career-high 30 points and Wisconsin beat No. 12 Houston 65-63 in the Maui Invitational semifinals.

The Cougars erased a 20-point halftime deficit and cut Wisconsin’s lead to two on Kyler Edwards’ 3-pointer with 40 seconds left.

With the final possession, Jamal Shead drove baseline and passed to Edwards, who wasn’t expecting the feed, costing the Cougars a chance at a final attempt.

Davis finished 10 of 18 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and was 6 for 6 from the free-throw line.

