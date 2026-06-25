After years of debate, a 35-second shot clock could be coming to Wisconsin high school basketball as early as the 2028-29 season after the WIAA Board of Control voted in favor of the proposal.

The WIAA Board of Control voted in favor of the proposal on Tuesday. The measure now heads to a membership vote next April.

The debate picked up steam during the Division 4 title game when Milwaukee Juneau held the ball for over a minute and a half.

Watch: Wisconsin high school basketball shot clock moves closer to reality after WIAA board vote

Wisconsin high school basketball shot clock moves closer to reality after WIAA board vote

WIAA Assistant Director LeVar Ridgeway said the board's decision marks a significant step forward.

"[The Board of Control] advanced the proposal of full implementation of the shot clock in 2028-29," Ridgeway said.

APPROVED – BASKETBALL:

The Board of Control approved the implementation of a 35-second shot clock for boys and girls varsity basketball, beginning with the 2028-29 season. (Vote 10-1)



This will now go to a full membership vote at the 2027 Annual Meeting for final approval prior… — WIAA (@wiaawi) June 23, 2026

It is the closest the shot clock has come to being implemented since June 2017, when the Board of Control passed it before the membership could vote on it — a move that was later rescinded after major pushback from schools. With new rules in place, those schools now have the final say.

Homestead Athletic Director Erich Hinterstocker said the outcome of the membership vote is far from certain.

"I think it has a greater chance of passing now, but to your point, I do think it's going to be close because there are a lot of people who are concerned about the negative side of things. Meaning, how are they going to fund it? Who's going to operate it?" Hinterstocker said.

Cost is a central concern. Homestead has already reached out for an estimate, with costs ranging anywhere from $2,500 to $5,000. That price tag could be daunting for smaller schools, but financial help may be on the way.

The WIAA Board of Control approved limited use of the shot clock in basketball in 2026-27 and acted on other recommendations from the Winter Coaches Advisory Committees affecting season regulations and membership policies at its June meeting.



Full meeting summary⬇️… — WIAA (@wiaawi) June 24, 2026

"I know the WBCA, the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, are looking at some funding options for member schools to see if they're a way to maybe soften the blow if the proposal did pass," Ridgeway explained.

Hinterstocker said the challenge is manageable.

"Half of the states in the country have figured it out. I'm sure we can, too," Hinterstocker said.

According to the NFHS, at least 32 states have already implemented a shot clock.

Implementing a shot clock by the 2028-29 season was just one of two measures passed by the WIAA Board of Control. The other allows teams to start implementing it as early as the upcoming basketball season for nonconference games, as long as it is a mutual agreement. Homestead High School plans to do that this upcoming winter.

The membership vote is scheduled for April.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error