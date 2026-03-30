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Wisconsin falls to Columbia in WBIT semifinals

Wisconsin Women's Basketball 25-26
Mike Buscher/AP
Wisconsin guard Kyrah Daniels (20) in action during an NCAA basketball game against Maryland on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 97-59. (AP Photo/Mike Buscher)
Wisconsin Women's Basketball 25-26
Posted

The Wisconsin women's basketball team's season came to an end Monday after losing 67-50 to fourth-seeded Columbia in the WBIT semifinals.

The Badgers fell behind early, trailing by 15 points at halftime. Wisconsin showed a little more fight in the second half, but it was too little, too late.

Wisconsin also lost Kyrah Daniels to an injury during the game. Daniels averages 12 points a game.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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