Wisconsin falls to Columbia in WBIT semifinals

The Wisconsin women's basketball team's season came to an end Monday after losing 67-50 to fourth-seeded Columbia in the WBIT semifinals.

The Badgers fell behind early, trailing by 15 points at halftime. Wisconsin showed a little more fight in the second half, but it was too little, too late.

Wisconsin also lost Kyrah Daniels to an injury during the game. Daniels averages 12 points a game.

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