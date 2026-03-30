Wisconsin falls to Columbia in WBIT semifinals

The Wisconsin women's basketball team's season came to an end Monday after losing 67-50 to fourth-seeded Columbia in the WBIT semifinals.
The Badgers fell behind early, trailing by 15 points at halftime. Wisconsin showed a little more fight in the second half, but it was too little, too late.
Wisconsin also lost Kyrah Daniels to an injury during the game. Daniels averages 12 points a game.
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