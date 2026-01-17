Wisconsin faces Oregon, seeks to stop 3-game skid

Wisconsin looks to break its three-game slide when the Badgers take on Oregon.

The Badgers are 9-1 in home games. Wisconsin is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ducks have gone 2-4 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon scores 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 16.5 points per game.

Wisconsin averages 70.4 points, 9.2 more per game than the 61.2 Oregon allows. Oregon scores 9.9 more points per game (77.7) than Wisconsin allows to opponents (67.8).

Hobe, Marty

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Howell is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Badgers. Kyrah Daniels is averaging 12.5 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Katie Fiso is averaging 15.2 points and seven assists for the Ducks. Mia Jacobs is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Ducks: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error