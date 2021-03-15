Wisconsin Badgers take on North Carolina Tar Heels in first round of NCAA tournament

Baylor headlines the NCAA Tournament's South Region with the program's first No. 1 seed.

The Bears will open against 16th-seeded Hartford on Friday. They had never been higher than a No. 3 seed previously.

Coach Scott Drew has guided the second-ranked Bears to two regional finals but hasn't gotten them to a Final Four.

The bracket includes ninth-ranked Ohio State as the 2-seed, followed by No. 8 Arkansas, No. 20 Purdue and No. 14 Villanova.

The early matchups include North Carolina coach Roy Williams trying to stay perfect in first-round games when the Tar Heels face Wisconsin.

The Badgers will face North Carolina at 6:10 p.m. Friday on CBS. You can get a printable NCAA bracket to fill out here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip