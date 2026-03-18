MADISON — A major bill that would provide funding for University of Wisconsin athletic facilities and update Name, Image, and Likeness rules is now awaiting Gov. Tony Evers’ signature.

TMJ4 Sports Director Karley Marotta spoke with Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh, who is in Portland for the Badgers' NCAA Tournament game, about why this legislation is necessary to keep the Badgers competitive in a new era of college sports.

"The passage of this bill is incredibly important for us in that it will allow us to preserve some of those best things about Badger Athletics and ensure that we don't fall behind our peers," McIntosh said.

Watch: Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh says pending NIL bill is crucial to keep Badgers competitive

Bill updates NIL rules for WI athletes

The bill, which passed the state Senate Tuesday and the state Assembly previously, would put Wisconsin on a more level playing field with 32 other states that already have similar NIL laws in place.

It also codifies the university's existing practice of protecting student-athlete records and privacy under public records law, and ensures student-athletes are not classified as employees.

"That's an issue that I've not had a student athlete tell me that they want to be an employee of the University of Wisconsin, and it's something that we don't want either," McIntosh said.

Following the House settlement last year, the university entered into revenue-share agreements with student-athletes. McIntosh said it is important to protect those agreements for both privacy and competitive interests, though the university remains obligated to a high level of transparency and mandatory financial reporting.

McIntosh noted that 80% of the athletic department's revenues come from football, but the university also has a tremendous history of success in Olympic and women's sports, including women's volleyball and women's hockey, which is gearing up for the Frozen Four this weekend.

If the bill does not become law, McIntosh warned that the university will be forced to consider very difficult decisions.

"We are nearing a point in which something has to give, and that's not just a Wisconsin problem," McIntosh said.

McIntosh added that the athletic department wants to preserve success across all 23 sports and over 600 athletes, who currently hold a 94% graduation rate, without having to make those difficult choices.

When asked about the cost of staying competitive, McIntosh said the NIL market remains extremely dynamic and volatile, making it difficult to pinpoint an exact number needed each year. The focus remains on preserving flexibility to construct a roster that meets expectations.

Navigating this new era of college sports has been bumpy but rewarding, according to McIntosh, who played at Wisconsin under Coach Alvarez.

"One of the things that he would just drill into us is the need to embrace change, embrace change," McIntosh said.

McIntosh would not speak on behalf of the governor regarding whether he will sign the bill, but noted Evers is a dedicated ticket holder who understands the challenges facing college athletics.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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