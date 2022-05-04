Wisconsin athletes discuss mental health, communication

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Current and former Wisconsin athletes talked about mental health and the need for athletes to communicate and seek assistance during a panel discussion on sports and mental health.

The discussion took place three weeks after the death of Wisconsin cross country and track runner Sarah Shulze, but had been scheduled beforehand.

Shulze’s family announced last month that the 21-year-old took her own life on April 13.

Shulze is one of three Division I athletes who took their lives over the past two months.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip