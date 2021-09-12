Winston, Saints, overcome displacement, pound Packers 38-3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jamies Winston passed for five touchdowns, New Orleans intercepted reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers twice, and the Saints kicked off the post-Drew Brees era with a strikingly dominant opening 38-3 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Drew Brees era with a strikingly dominant opening 38-3 victory over the Green Bay Packers. The game was originally scheduled for the Superdome but was moved while the New Orleans area continues cleanup from Hurricane Ida. Winston was 14 of 20 for 148 yards without an interception and the Saints rushed for 171 yards.

Two of Winstons's TDs went to tight end Juwan Johnson. Winston also threw deep to Deonte Harris for a 55-yard TD.

