Watch
Sports

Actions

Winston, Saints, overcome displacement, pound Packers 38-3

items.[0].image.alt
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Packers Saints Football
Posted at 6:45 PM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 19:45:10-04

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jamies Winston passed for five touchdowns, New Orleans intercepted reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers twice, and the Saints kicked off the post-Drew Brees era with a strikingly dominant opening 38-3 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Drew Brees era with a strikingly dominant opening 38-3 victory over the Green Bay Packers. The game was originally scheduled for the Superdome but was moved while the New Orleans area continues cleanup from Hurricane Ida. Winston was 14 of 20 for 148 yards without an interception and the Saints rushed for 171 yards.

Two of Winstons's TDs went to tight end Juwan Johnson. Winston also threw deep to Deonte Harris for a 55-yard TD.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award