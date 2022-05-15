Watch
Williams has 27, Celtics make 22 3s in Game 7 rout of Bucks

Steven Senne/AP
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) defends as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks for an opening around him during the first half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Posted at 5:34 PM, May 15, 2022
BOSTON (AP) — Grant Williams scored a career-high 27 points and hit seven 3-pointers, Jayson Tatum added 23 and the Boston Celtics set a Game 7 record with 22 3-pointers to eliminate the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks 109-81 on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Boston will face top-seeded Miami beginning Tuesday in a rematch of the 2020 East finals. The Heat beat the Celtics in six games in that series at Walt Disney World. The Celtics trailed early but outscored the Bucks 61- 38 in the second half to cruise to the victory.

Boston used a whopping 54-point advantage from behind the arc to improve to 25-9 in decisive seventh games.

