Whitefish Bay girls basketball heads to state for first time since 2019, eyes first championship

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — The Whitefish Bay Blue Dukes girls basketball team is headed to the WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament for the ninth time in program history — and the first time since 2019 — with their sights set on something they've never accomplished: a state championship.

The Blue Dukes (24-4) earned their spot in the state tournament with four postseason wins by an average of 30 points, capping a season that included a 13-game winning streak and a share of the North Shore Conference title.

The foundation for this year's run was laid more than a decade ago. When head coach Jon Schneider took over the program in 2015, the school's youth feeder program, the Jr. Dukes, was just beginning to take shape. Most of this year's roster was in primary school, playing for the Jr. Dukes during that time.

"Every time we get kids into the high school from that program, they're ready to roll," Schneider said.

That continuity has produced a roster of players who have competed alongside one another since elementary school.

"Whether we're in the same grade or not, we've all played on each other's teams pretty much since we were fourth graders," senior point guard Sage Miskel said.

For players like junior guard Madeline Volpe, the moment carries a deeper meaning.

"It's just kind of like a full circle moment. Like we looked up to all the older players, like, and then now we're the older players," Volpe said.

The Blue Dukes don't rely on size or star power. Their identity is built on defense.

"I would say our defense definitely creates our offense," Miskel said.

Schneider echoed that sentiment, pointing to the team's unselfishness as the engine behind their success.

"The beauty of this team is every single girl that comes on the floor does something. And I know the girls talk about all the time – and we harp on it – it's our defense that gets us going. And every single girl plays so unselfishly that that's what makes us successful," Schneider said.

Now, with a state title within reach for the first time in program history, the Blue Dukes say they're ready.

"We're definitely striving for the state championship," Volpe said.

Schneider said the entire season has been preparation for this run.

"This entire season has prepped us for this run and for this moment. And we've been working hard every day, and the girls show up and get ready to go, and we're ready for it," Schneider said.

Leading the charge statistically is junior point guard Rowan Counsell, the team's top scorer at 21.4 points per game. She also averages 5.2 rebounds and 4 steals per game. Counsell is the daughter of Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell.

Miskel is the team's second-leading scorer at 17.7 points per game and leads the team in rebounds at 6.9 per game, adding 3.4 steals per game. Volpe contributes 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Whitefish Bay, seeded No. 2 in Division 2, will face No. 3 Elkhorn (24-4) in the state tournament.

