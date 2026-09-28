What to know about the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS

The Milwaukee Brewers are headed back to the MLB Postseason, earning the No. 1 seed and getting a bye into the National League Division Series (NLDS).

The Brewers ended the season with 103 wins, and will have home field advantage when the playoffs begin.

Milwaukee will wait to see who they'll face after the NL Wild Card series. They'll face the winner of the Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, who are facing off in a best-of-three series.

The Cubs and Padres play Sept. 29, 30 and Oct. 1, if necessary. Milwaukee won't play until Oct. 3.

The Brew Crew has a 9-4 record against the Cubs this season and a 2-4 record against the Padres.

Milwaukee will host either the Cubs or Padres during games one and two at American Family Field. Game times have not been announced yet. The NLDS is a best-of-5 series and the Brew Crew will need to win three games.

Below is the full schedule for the NLDS

Game 1 - Saturday, Oct. 3 - Home

Game 2 - Sunday, Oct. 4 - Home

Game 3 - Tuesday, Oct. 6 - Away

Game 4 - Wednesday, Oct. 7 - Away (if necessary)

Game 5 - Friday, Oct. 9 - Home (if necessary)

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