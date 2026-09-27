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Brewers end regular season with 103 wins after beating Cardinals 6-4

St. Louis Cardinals Brewers Baseball
Kayla Wolf/AP Photo/Kayla Wolf
Milwaukee Brewers' Gary Sánchez (99) reacts to hitting a two-run home run with teammate Jackson Chourio, left, during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
St. Louis Cardinals Brewers Baseball
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MILWAUKEE (TMJ4) — The Milwaukee Brewers regular season ends with the Brew Crew getting win No. 103 after beating the Cardinals 6-4 Sunday.

During the game, Brice Turang earned his 100th RBI of the season.

As a second baseman, Turang leads the major leagues and is a franchise record.

Jacob Misiorowski pitched in this game and had another notable performance. He finishes the regular season with 252 strikeouts.

The Brewers continue to pile on achievement after achievement as they now get ready for the postseason.

Milwaukee has a first-round bye and home field advantage when the playoffs begin.

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