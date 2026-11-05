MILWAUKEE — Local boys soccer teams took the stage at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee on Thursday.

In the Division 2 State Semifinals, Wauwatosa East defeated Pulaski 2-0. Luke Gendrich scored twice for the Red Raiders.

Watch TMJ4 News reporter Karley Marotta's story in the video below:

Wauwatosa East and Whitefish Bay advance to D2 State Championship game

Wauwatosa East will meet Whitefish Bay on Saturday in the D2 State Championship game. The Blue Dukes defeated Monona Grove in the 11th round of penalty kicks. Roman Grunbaum was the winning goalkeeper for Whitefish Bay.

Arrowhead and Marquette will meet Thursday night at 7 o'clock in the D1 state semifinals. The D3 and D4 state semifinals continue on Friday. Four gold balls will be handed out on Saturday.

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