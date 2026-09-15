Waukesha South football off to best start since 2013, with eyes on first playoff berth since 1999

Waukesha South football is 4-0, its best start since 2013, and the Blackshirts believe they are just getting started.

Quarterback Jordan Garcia has been the engine driving the hot start. Through four games, Garcia has thrown for more than 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has added 5 more scores on the ground and has not thrown an interception this season.

"So we play New Berlin West this Friday at New Berlin West it's a good matchup. All teams are good, but it's just another team in the way," Garcia said.

Head coach Darnel Wiltz said Garcia's impact goes well beyond the stat sheet.

"I've said in the paper a few times now he's a guy, he's a leader. He knows the offense in and out, again holding people accountable, doing the right things not only on the field in the classroom. He's a true coach and a true quarterback," Wiltz said.

Senior wide receiver Keegan DeGeorge said Garcia's leadership and work ethic make the game easier for everyone around him.

"I mean that might be one of the most put together human beings I know. From his work ethic to the classroom with the football field. He just really makes the game really easy for me," DeGeorge said.

Garcia has plenty riding on his final season. Waukesha South has not made the playoffs since 1999, and the senior quarterback wants to change that.

"I feel the public guy you could say that we're underestimated but from my perspective and this locker room I feel like we're right where we expected to be. And yeah, I mean obviously like the playoff run is what we're putting out there, but that playoff run is what we're looking forward to," Garcia said.

The Blackshirts return to the field Friday night at New Berlin West, looking to keep their perfect start alive.