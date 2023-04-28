Waukesha North product Will McDonald drafted, joins Aaron Rodgers with the Jets

With the 15th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the New York Jets selected Will McDonald IV, a Waukesha North High School product.

The 23-year-old Pewaukee native will now be joining forces with former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a defensive end.

According to the NFL, Iowa State's McDonald was a first-team all-state pick at Waukesha North despite not playing until his junior year. He played in four games before taking a redshirt in 2018.

"McDonald played in all 13 games the following year, racking up six sacks among his 15 tackles and switching from linebacker to defensive end during the season," the NFL reports. "He still didn't start a game in 2020 but grabbed first-team All-Big 12 Conference honors by tying for the FBS lead with 10.5 sacks among his team-high 13.5 tackles for loss and 33 total stops in 12 games."

The defensive end beat his own school record in 2021 with 11.5 sacks. McDonald was also named a third-team Associated Press All-American and the Big 12 Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year after playing 13 games with 11 starts.

In 2022, he started all 12 games. He was again voted a first-time all-conference performer.

Earlier this week, after six weeks of waiting, news broke that the Jets agreed on a deal to acquire Rodgers from the Packers. The four-time NFL MVP shared his gratitude towards Green Bay online Tuesday as he parts ways with the Packers.

On Instagram on Tuesday, Rodgers shared ten photos highlighting his 17 seasons with the Packers and a message of thanks.

"I’m not sure it’s possible to fully express the gratitude that I have to the (Packers), our incredible fans, the state of Wisconsin, the thousands of players that I crossed paths with, the incredible men and women who work for the organization, and the amazing people who I got to meet along the way, in one post with 10 pictures, but I hope you read this and feel my heart and soul, filled with love, joy, and peace about my time in green and gold," Rodgers wrote in part. "I grew up in Green Bay, drafted at 21, fell in love with the game, met some lifelong friends, and take with me memories that will last a lifetime."

Rodgers also noted his gratitude for the fans.

"To the fans, THANK YOU, you made every run out of the tunnel special, every home game magical, and it was my honor to be your QB," he wrote.

This is the second time in 14 years that the Packers traded a quarterback to the Jets. In 2009, the Packers traded Favre to the Jets.

In this year's draft, the Packers have 11 picks. Three of those they received during the Rodgers trade with the Jets. On Thursday, with their 13th pick the Packers selected Iowa defensive end Lukas Van Ness.

Justin Hayworth/AP Iowa's Lukas Van Ness during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)

According to the NFL, Van Ness earned first-team all-state his senior year at Barrington High School in Illinois. He signed with the Hawkeyes for the 2020 season. He earned Freshman All-American notice after recording 33 tackles, 8.5 for loss, with a team-high seven sacks in 14 appearances.

The NFL says Van Ness earned second-team All-Big Ten accolades after leading the team with 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks among his 38 tackles in 13 games played. He also tied for sixth nationally with two blocked kicks, the NFL reports.

In his six years as general manager, Brian Gutekunst’s only offensive player taken in the first round remains quarterback Jordan Love in 2020.

TMJ4 News will be tracking all of the Packers' selections for the 2023 NFL Draft. For live updates, click here.

