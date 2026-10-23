‘Watching my little brother’s dreams come true’: Garrett Mitchell’s sister reflects on World Series run

Garrett Mitchell has delivered key moments throughout the Brewers’ World Series run, with a proud older sister who has been cheering him on from day one.

“Growing up with Garrett was so special. He wears his heart on his sleeve and is so genuine,” Lindsey said. “We just grew up doing everything together and I traveled all over the place going to all the baseball games, and that was kind of the life.”

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Garrett Mitchell’s sister reflects on Brewers' World Series run

Two and a half years older than Garrett, Lindsey said she has always felt protective of her younger brother.

“You do not mess with my little brother,” she said.

Their close relationship was shaped in part by the time they spent together growing up.

“I have a really big family, but my parents split when we were young so my sister and I spent a lot of time together, so we have been through a lot, but it means the world to have a relationship like that with my sister,” Garrett said.

Garrett was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 9, and his sister was by his side through it all.

“How is your blood sugar? Do you need a snack? Do you need sugar?” Lindsey recalled.

She has also watched her brother battle injuries throughout his baseball career.

“When you think he must be so down and out.. he might give up. He just doesn’t. He is so resilient, and he is so wise in that way that he is calling us and telling us it is going to be okay,” Lindsey said.

Garrett said his sister has shared the weight of those challenges with him.

“All the hardships that I have been through she takes it on like they are her own and so to have that type of support is really important,” he said.

That history made the moment the Brewers reached the World Series all the more special for Lindsey.

“His dream his whole life has been to be a professional baseball player, and I haven’t had any big dreams in my life but watching my little brother’s dreams come true is the craziest thing I have ever experienced in my whole life,” Lindsey said.

For Garrett, the emotion behind his sister’s reaction reflected everything they have experienced together.

“We have been close our whole entire lives so when you see so the emotion that she talks about, we have shared that together,” Garrett said.

And Lindsey had one more message as the Brewers continued their World Series run:

“Go Brewers baby, let’s take it all.”

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