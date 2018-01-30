Watch the pre-released 2018 Super Bowl commercials

While the reason for the big day is the matchup between the Patriots and the Eagles, many across the country will also tune in to Super Bowl 52 just to enjoy the commercials.

A few companies have released their multi-million dollar ads early. Peter Dinklage, Morgan Freeman and David Schwimmer are among the star-studded commercials this year. Take a look!

Budweiser 2018 Super Bowl Commercial | “Stand By You”

Febreze Super Bowl 52 2018 Ad | The Only Man Whose Bleep Don't Stink

DORITOS BLAZE vs. MTN DEW ICE | 2018 Super Bowl Commercial with Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman

Teaser | M&M’s Super Bowl 2018 (featuring Danny DeVito)

M&M’S Super Bowl Commercial 2018 (featuring Danny DeVito) ‘Human’

Groupon 2018 Super Bowl Commercial | "Who Wouldn't"

Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl | The Perfect Fit ft. Chris Pratt

Pringles Super Bowl 52 Commercial 2018 | Wow with Bill Hader

Lexus LS 500 F SPORT / Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Commercial

PETA Super Bowl Ad | Redemption with James Cromwell

Other companies are waiting until game day to premiere their ads, but some provided viewers a sneak peak.

Teaser | Avocados From Mexico Big Game Spot Teaser 2018 | #GuacWorld

Teaser | Amazon Super Bowl Commercial LII | Did Alexa Lose Her Voice?

Teaser | Skittles Super Bowl | David Schwimmer

Teaser | Tide | Super Bowl 2018 Commercial - Teaser Ad 1 - Bradshaw’s Locked Out