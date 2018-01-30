Bill proposed to allow Tesla to sell directly to Wisconsin customers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Legislators are set to take comments on a Republican bill that would allow electric car maker Tesla to sell its vehicles directly to Wisconsin customers through dealerships.

Wisconsin law prohibits automakers from operating or controlling a car dealership. The bill would grant an exemption for electric car manufacturers. The bill's authors say traditional dealerships would still be protected from competition with gas-powered automakers.

The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers and the Wisconsin Automobile and Truck Dealers Association have both registered in opposition. Tesla is the only organization to register in support.

Nearly two dozen other states have allowed Tesla to open its own stores to sell and service its vehicles.

The Assembly transportation committee is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the bill Tuesday.