Bill proposed to allow Tesla to sell directly to Wisconsin customers
It would grant an exemption to electric car makers
AP
10:03 AM, Jan 30, 2018
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Legislators are set to take comments on a Republican bill that would allow electric car maker Tesla to sell its vehicles directly to Wisconsin customers through dealerships.
Wisconsin law prohibits automakers from operating or controlling a car dealership. The bill would grant an exemption for electric car manufacturers. The bill's authors say traditional dealerships would still be protected from competition with gas-powered automakers.